Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik reveals his child’s nationality

Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza is pregnant and expecting a baby soon. “I have taken permission from the team management to remain with my wife at the time of birth,” he told media at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Malik said it was going to be a memorable moment of his life to become a father. He appealed to his fans to pray for his wife and baby at the special moment.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik has said his child will neither have Pakistani nor Indian nationality but of some other country.

He also urged the national team to bring their ODI performance at par with the Test cricket’s in the United Arab Emirates, when it open its campaign in the Asia Cup on Sept 15.