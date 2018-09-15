IndiaNEWS

Biker catches fire at petrol pump, CCTV clip goes viral : Watch Here

Sep 15, 2018, 08:39 pm IST
In a shocking incident, A Tamil Nadu man and his bike caught fire after he kick started his two-wheeler after getting the tank full.

The CCTV footage of the incident at Tirunelveli fuel station shows the man seated on his bike as the fuel tank of his bike gets refilled. The moment the man starts his bike after paying the money, it catches fire and burns him too. The video footage shows, caught in the blaze, the man jumps off his bike and falls on the ground.

The man was rushed to the hospital and has sustained burn injuries.

According to reports, petrol from the fuel tank leaked after the biker got it full to its capacity and that could have been the reason for the fire.The matter is being further investigated by the police.

