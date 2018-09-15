Latest NewsIndia

Students got beaten with Hockey Stick by College Principal

Soon after the video emerged on social media, the school administration released a CCTV footage wherein the students were seen clashing with each other.

Sep 15, 2018, 06:46 pm IST
The principal of a college in Lucknow allegedly beat up some students with a hockey stick. The act was filmed by some other students and later went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the principal can be seen hitting some students, who are standing near the blackboard in a classroom. He also slapped the students.

Soon after the video emerged on social media, the school administration released a CCTV footage wherein the students were seen clashing with each other. The clash between the two groups of students took place inside the classroom on Thursday.

Some members of the faculty rushed to the classroom after they were informed about the students fighting with each other. Following this, the faculty members informed the principal, Pushplata Singh.

The principal then went to the classroom and started slapping the students involved in the fight. She then asked some staff members to get a hockey stick and started beating the students using it. The act was filmed by other students present in the classroom.

The incident took place in Rajat PG College in Chinhat area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

