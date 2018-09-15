Nissan launches Sunny Special Edition in India : Price and Features

Nissan has launched a limited edition Sunny at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. New Sunny gets a black roof wrap, new body decals and blacked-out wheel covers. It also gets a new rear spoiler.

Inside, the Sunny Special Edition gets premium seat covers finished in red and black and a two-tone colour scheme.

It also gets a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring as part of the package. The Sunny is also equipped with NissanConnect which is an integrated connected car technology, with more than 50 features, for the owner’s security and convenience.

Features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the safety and car security concerns, along with the well-being of drivers can be accessed via this application . Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’ which guides people to their cars, add a layer of convenience to the overall drive experience. Safety kit like dual airbags, speed-sensing door lock and a driver seat belt reminder is standard across all variants.

The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains. A 99hp, 1.5-litre petrol and an 86hp, 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine. While both engines are mated to a five-speed manual, a CVT gearbox is also offered with the petrol variant.