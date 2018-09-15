Jeep Compass Black Pack edition launched in India : Price and Features

Jeep India has just launched the new Compass Black Pack edition at a price of Rs 20.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Black Pack edition is available only for the top end Limited (O) variant and as the name suggests, black colour is taken in priority in the new model to offer a bolder look.

The alloy wheels and the rear view mirrors on the new Jeep Compass Balck Pack edition are finished in black and even the roof on the special edition model has been painted in the said shade to offer a sporty look. The new Jeep Compass Black Pack edition has been launched in India in three colour options namely Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey and Vocal White. The story remains the same on the inside as well as the dual tone white and black colour layout has been replaced with an all black theme. Additionally, in order to offer more premiumness, the company has given chrome highlights on the steering wheel, center console and the door pads.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the new Jeep Compass Black Pack edition. With that being said, the SUV gets power from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel Multijet engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 173 bhp of power along with 350 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 163 bhp and is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.