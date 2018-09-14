Hyundai launches ‘Verna’ anniversary edition in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the Next Gen VERNA Anniversary Edition as Hyundai Verna celebrates 1st anniversary in India.

The Anniversary Edition will be limited to 1,000 units based on the single trim SX(O) in MT & AT transmissions and petrol and diesel variants and will feature in White colour and an all-new special edition colour- Marina Blue.

The SX(O) MT Petrol of the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 11,69,413. The SX(O) AT Petrol is priced at Rs 12,83,413 and SX(O) MT Diesel at Rs 13,03,413 (all prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Hyundai is the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter.

Hyundai has sold 52,482 units of the new Verna in the domestic market and 27,126 units sold in the International markets till now.