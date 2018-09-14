Royal Enfield launches Classic 500 ABS in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield has launched the Class 500 with ABS in India. Starting with the standard variant, the machine is priced at Rs 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), while the mat-finished and the chrome model are selling for 2.02 Lakh and Rs 2.10 Lakh respectively.

Anti-Lock Braking System, which is also known as ABS, allows the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. As far as the non-ABS variant is concerned, it is priced Rs 15,000 cheaper than this ABS trim. It is available in Tan, Black and Silver colour options.

The specification of the motorcycle remains the same, with the slight change in weight. The Classic 500 ABS comes with the 280mm disc at front, while a 240mm disc at the rear. Powered by a 499 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. It chunks the power of 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and peak torque of 41.3 Nm on 4,000 rpm. The machine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, the brand has recently announced the Himalayan ABS variant as well, which is priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The machine comes with the dual channel ABS system with the 300mm disc at the front and 240mm at the rear.