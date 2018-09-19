Samsung Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ is Here. All you Need to Know

After the phones were leaked aplenty in the past few weeks, Samsung Mobiles on Tuesday announced the launch of two new smartphones. Yes this is the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ we are talking about. Both phones feature a 6-inch HD+ Infinity display, that offer a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9.However, there’s no pricing currently announced for the two Galaxy J-series smartphones.

The Galaxy J4+ runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6-inch HD+ (720×1480 pixels) Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an unnamed quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy J4+ bears a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, GLONASS, NFC (depending on region), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Galaxy J4+ include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood, however support for fast charging has not been revealed. Dimensions of the phone are 161.4×76.9×7.9mm and weight is 178 grams.

Galaxy J6+ will come with a 6-inch (720×1480 pixels) HD+ Infinity display with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. It comes in 3GB and 4GB of RAM options. The smartphone comes in 32GB and 64GB storage models while support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Samsung Galaxy 6+ runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with dual-SIM support. It sports a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, and a a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it packs an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.