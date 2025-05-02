Rain batters Delhi, airport issues advisory over disruptions

Heavy rainfall hit several parts of Delhi early Friday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city. The downpour disrupted daily routines, affecting schoolchildren, officegoers, and commuters, with visuals from areas like Khanpur showing vehicles navigating through knee-deep water.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory alerting passengers about flight disruptions caused by thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions. Several flights were affected, and the airport’s ground staff are coordinating with airlines to manage the situation. Passengers have been advised to check directly with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for the Delhi-NCR region, urging residents to take necessary precautions. As the city faces more rainfall and potential storms, authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.