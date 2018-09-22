This is How Imran Khan Responded After Talks With India Were Called Off

India on Friday had officially turned down the proposed meeting between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. This was done citing the killing of security personnel by Pakistan-based entities. Pakistan made a situation worse after the release of a series of 20 postage stamps which included Burhan Wani tagged as a ‘freedom fighter’.

Now Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has responded to India’s decision to move out of the meeting. He said India made an “arrogant and negative response”.

“Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for a resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture,” he said in tweets in English and Urdu.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that “the evil agenda” of the neighbour has been exposed and the “true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office”.

“In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York,” he said.

Qureshi on Friday said that It was unfortunate that India has not given a positive response. India has once again wasted an opportunity for peace.