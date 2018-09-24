Katrina Kaif Reveals her Favourite Indian Dish

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is expected to deliver one smashing hit after another with her roles in two of Bollywood’s most awaited films – ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Bharat’. Katrina Kaif has titular roles in both these films and both of these are multi-starrers.

The beauty is currently in Abu Dhabi, shooting for Bharat, in which she will be seen opposite Salman Khan. The diva, who is quite active on Instagram, yesterday did an impromptu Q&A with her fans and followers, who asked her a number of questions regarding varied topics, from films to her favourite books, her fashion choices and even her favourite foods.

When asked which dish was her favourite from the Indian cuisines, she said something that none of us could have guessed!

Katrina revealed on Instagram that she preferred dosas above all other Indian dishes! The thin crepe-like dish made from rice flour batter is a part of the south Indian cuisine and is a delicious gluten-free option. Dosas are loved by Indians across the globe and have started featuring in Indian restaurants abroad as well.