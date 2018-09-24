Samsung’s New Android Phone with Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), the smartphone that was unveiled last week, is now heading to India. The new model is set to launch in the country on September 25, and ahead of the formal debut, it has been teased on Flipkart.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and a triple camera set up at the back. The Galaxy A7 (2018) also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by Dolby Atmos audio technology. Further, it sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as Selfie Focus and Pro Lighting Mode.

Flipkart has set up a microsite revealing the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) alongside highlighting its key features. The microsite shows the thin-bezel display of the upcoming smartphone as well as its enhanced camera capabilities. The page also suggests the presence of AR Emoji.

Moreover, the official Twitter account of Samsung Mobile India has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A7 (2018) through multiple tweets that carry videos specifying the availability of Samsung’s Super Pixel technology, triple rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos audio, and Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Samsung is likely to announce the phone at the event it is holding in New Delhi at 12pm tomorrow.