Latest NewsTechnology

Samsung’s New Android Phone with Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Tomorrow

The Galaxy A7 (2018) also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by Dolby Atmos audio technology.

Sep 24, 2018, 09:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), the smartphone that was unveiled last week, is now heading to India. The new model is set to launch in the country on September 25, and ahead of the formal debut, it has been teased on Flipkart.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and a triple camera set up at the back. The Galaxy A7 (2018) also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by Dolby Atmos audio technology. Further, it sports a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as Selfie Focus and Pro Lighting Mode.

Flipkart has set up a microsite revealing the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) alongside highlighting its key features. The microsite shows the thin-bezel display of the upcoming smartphone as well as its enhanced camera capabilities. The page also suggests the presence of AR Emoji.

Moreover, the official Twitter account of Samsung Mobile India has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A7 (2018) through multiple tweets that carry videos specifying the availability of Samsung’s Super Pixel technology, triple rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos audio, and Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Samsung is likely to announce the phone at the event it is holding in New Delhi at 12pm tomorrow.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 9, 2018, 08:21 am IST

WOMEN TERRORISTS IN PAKISTAN; BREAKING NEWS

fifa 2018 sweden vs South korea
Jun 18, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

FIFA World Cup 2018: All You Need To Know About Sweden vs South Korea Match

Dec 16, 2017, 03:33 pm IST

India’s ambitious move to stabilize the farming sector

Dec 16, 2017, 07:55 pm IST

Another Big move from Modi Govt : PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 90000 crore project

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close