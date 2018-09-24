South-West Monsoon to Gather Strength, Yellow Alert Issued for 5 Districts in Kerala

Kerala is just beginning to recover from the aftermath of floods and now has been warned of another series of strong showers. Southwest monsoon will intensify in the days to come, starting from Tuesday. Till Thursday the middle part of Kerala and northern districts will receive a good amount of rainfall, according to a prediction from IMD. Yellow alert has already been issued in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad districts.

