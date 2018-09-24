KeralaLatest News

South-West Monsoon to Gather Strength, Yellow Alert Issued for 5 Districts in Kerala

Sep 24, 2018, 08:47 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala is just beginning to recover from the aftermath of floods and now has been warned of another series of strong showers. Southwest monsoon will intensify in the days to come, starting from Tuesday. Till Thursday the middle part of Kerala and northern districts will receive a good amount of rainfall, according to a prediction from IMD. Yellow alert has already been issued in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad districts.

Yellow alert is issued for pathanamthitta, Idduki and Wayanad districts for September 25 and Thrissur , Palakkad and Wayanad districts for September 26. IMD warned people to be careful about the downpour and said about 64.4 to 124.4 mm of rain may occur in the period.

