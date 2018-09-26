Second Sexiest Asian Woman Nia Sharma Look Stunning in Black Saree: See Pics

TV actress Nia Sharma has come a long way, not only in terms of her profession but even in terms of her style quotient. She is one of those rare actresses who isn’t scared of experimenting. Nia’s Instagram account is proof of a perfect fashion sense.

Nia has also been voted as the Second Sexiest Asian Woman, leaving behind famous tinsel town stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Her sexy and hot pictures have set the internet on fire. Recently, Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share a hot picture in a sexy black see-through saree and no doubt, the Jamai Raja actress looks like a million bucks. The actress is currently seen in Colors’ revenge drama Ishq Mein Marjawan and won millions of hearts with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt ’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.

With over 2 million followers on an Instagram account, Nia keeps treating her fans with a few sexy photos. Her latest pic in a black saree that she teamed with a tube blouse has driven fans crazy. She captioned the pic as, “Back to Black!”

Nia Sharma has often faced social media roasting for posting photos in perceived provocative outfits. But she is strong enough to deal with the haters.