Sapna Choudary’s Latest Song ‘Chetak’ is Ruling internet like a Fire: Video

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11, has taken the Internet by storm with her live stage performances and music videos. Whenever Sapna’s videos and pictures are posted, it gets immense love from fans. The same happened with song ‘Chetak’ featuring Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky. The song is crooned by Raj Mawar. In the video song, Sapna can be seen donning a western avatar and is portraying the role of a rich brat. The video has become a rage on the Internet and has garnered 9,832,549 views in just three weeks on YouTube.

Chetak is not the only song of the Anarkali of Haryana that has gone viral, her latest songs Superstar and Chori 96 are also winning the hearts. The song has been directed by Farista.

The song became more viral when Ravi Kishan and Sapna Choudhary danced to the peppy number together in an event.