Celebrities who Attended Neha Dhupia’s Baby Shower: See Pics

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are soon going to be a parent of an adorable baby. Friends and family graced the baby shower of soon-to-be parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Mumbai.

Neha was dressed in a beautiful white flowy dress with a flower band on her head, Neha Dhupia looked absolutely flawless. Her pregnancy glow and that pretty smile on her face added to her natural beauty.

Let’s have a look at the celebrities who attended Neha Dhupia’s baby shower: