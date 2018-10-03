Disha Patani looks like a stylish diva on the cover of this magazine

Disha Patani debuted in Telugu film Loafer, opposite Varun Tej, and followed it with the Hindi sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Patani has also appeared in the music video “Befikra” with Tiger Shroff and an advertisement for Cadbury.

The actress who has time and again made her fans go gaga with her pretty smile and the sensuous figure is yet again melting the hearts of her fans with her stunning smile and beautiful floral attire. Disha, who shot for the Travel and Leisure’s October issue rocks the floral dress and her beautiful curls do complete justice to her look.

The entire background complements Disha’s looks and the star was seen posing on the locale of the lanes.

Take a look at the pictures below: