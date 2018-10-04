Here’s the list of most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram – See Pics

Here’s the list of celebrities who have the most number of followers on Instagram:
Jacqueline Fernandez
The Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has 21.9 million followers on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor
With 24 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor comes 4th in the list.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest Bollywood actresses of all time. She has 23.8 million followers on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone
Known for her brilliant performances in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone comes 2nd in the list with 26.4 million followers.
Priyanka Chopra
With 28.2 million followers, the desi girl Priyanka Chopra tops the list of most number of followers on Instagram.
