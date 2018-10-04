NEWScelebrities

Here’s the list of most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram – See Pics

Oct 4, 2018, 10:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Here’s the list of celebrities who have the most number of followers on Instagram:

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has 21.9 million followers on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor

With 24 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor comes 4th in the list.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest Bollywood actresses of all time. She has 23.8 million followers on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone

Known for her brilliant performances in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone comes 2nd in the list with 26.4 million followers.

Priyanka Chopra

With 28.2 million followers, the desi girl Priyanka Chopra tops the list of most number of followers on Instagram.

 

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

rahul-gandhis-speech-inspires-party-leader-make-way-young
Mar 17, 2018, 11:42 am IST

Conclave begins with Rahul Gandhi’s first speech: LIVE UPDATES

May 26, 2017, 08:10 am IST

Nokia 3310 ready for Gulf launch

Jun 6, 2018, 05:26 pm IST

After Nipah, its Black Fever in Kerala

Nov 28, 2017, 09:24 pm IST

“Prithvi” – India’s nuclear-capable ballistic missile : All you need to know

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close