Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp

Dry scalp is the result of dormant and/or underactive oil glands in the scalp, which are not capable of producing the required amount of natural oil in your skin.

Lemon Juice For Dry Scalp

You Will Need

Half a lemon

What You Have To Do

While applying some pressure (to release the lemon juice), gently scrub the lemon piece on your scalp by taking out thin sections.

Leave it on for about five minutes.

Rinse and condition your hair as usual.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this up to two times a week.

Why This Works

Lemon juice works as an astringent and regulates the scalp’s pH. It also gets rid of any dandruff-related fungal infection.

Onion Juice For Dry Scalp

You Will Need

1/4 cup onion juice

1 tablespoon honey

Cotton

What You Have To Do

Grate an onion and extract the juice.

To this, add the honey and mix well.

Apply this on your scalp using some cotton and let it sit for 15-30 minutes.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

How Often You Should Do This

Apply onion juice on your scalp twice a week initially. Once the dry scalp condition has improved, you can continue using onion juice for your scalp once every fortnight for healthy hair growth.

Why This Works