Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp

Oct 4, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Dry scalp is the result of dormant and/or underactive oil glands in the scalp, which are not capable of producing the required amount of natural oil in your skin.

  • Lemon Juice For Dry Scalp

You Will Need

  • Half a lemon

What You Have To Do

  • While applying some pressure (to release the lemon juice), gently scrub the lemon piece on your scalp by taking out thin sections.
  • Leave it on for about five minutes.
  • Rinse and condition your hair as usual.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Do this up to two times a week.

Why This Works

  • Lemon juice works as an astringent and regulates the scalp’s pH. It also gets rid of any dandruff-related fungal infection.

Onion Juice For Dry Scalp

You Will Need

  • 1/4 cup onion juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Cotton

What You Have To Do

  • Grate an onion and extract the juice.
  • To this, add the honey and mix well.
  • Apply this on your scalp using some cotton and let it sit for 15-30 minutes.
  • Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Apply onion juice on your scalp twice a week initially. Once the dry scalp condition has improved, you can continue using onion juice for your scalp once every fortnight for healthy hair growth.

Why This Works

  • The high sulfur content of the onion will help you get rid of dryness caused by dandruff. The flaky scalp will soon be a thing of the past with this remedy. Onion is also known to promote healthy hair growth

