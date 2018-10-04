Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp

Dry scalp is the result of dormant and/or underactive oil glands in the scalp, which are not capable of producing the required amount of natural oil in your skin.
- Lemon Juice For Dry Scalp
You Will Need
- Half a lemon
What You Have To Do
- While applying some pressure (to release the lemon juice), gently scrub the lemon piece on your scalp by taking out thin sections.
- Leave it on for about five minutes.
- Rinse and condition your hair as usual.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do this up to two times a week.
Why This Works
- Lemon juice works as an astringent and regulates the scalp’s pH. It also gets rid of any dandruff-related fungal infection.
Onion Juice For Dry Scalp
You Will Need
- 1/4 cup onion juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Cotton
What You Have To Do
- Grate an onion and extract the juice.
- To this, add the honey and mix well.
- Apply this on your scalp using some cotton and let it sit for 15-30 minutes.
- Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.
How Often You Should Do This
- Apply onion juice on your scalp twice a week initially. Once the dry scalp condition has improved, you can continue using onion juice for your scalp once every fortnight for healthy hair growth.
Why This Works
- The high sulfur content of the onion will help you get rid of dryness caused by dandruff. The flaky scalp will soon be a thing of the past with this remedy. Onion is also known to promote healthy hair growth
Post Your Comments