Katrina Kaif stuns in her Bold avatar on a Magazine cover shoot: See Pics

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. After Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, she went on to shoot Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. And now, we hear she might be roped in to play lead in Bharat as well.
Katrina took over the cover of Harper’s Bazaar this month in a glimmered black pantsuit with a plunging neckline as she stands fiercely with the photoshoot. Katrina indeed looks hot and bold flaunting her sophisticated looks.
Katrina looked poise in a Namrata Joshipura lace black pantsuit while her makeup was done exquisitely well by Daniel Bauer and Gabriel Georgiou. Styled by Yukti Sodha, Katrina kept her jewellery to a bare minimum with one dainty Platinum Evara by Kalyan neck-chain and Christian Louboutin shoes.
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif has always aced the fashion charts. Not just with her sartorial looks but donning in extremely simple and fuss-free outfits. When it comes to choosing outfits, Katrina is certainly the fashionista to follow. She is one of those rare celebrities who pull off anything and her tall svelte figure gives her the extra advantage.
In other looks, Katrina wore a sleeveless beige and white peplum outfit by Alpana Neeraj. In yet another look, Katrina wore a deep blue Shantanu & Nikhil silk outfit teamed with Nicholas Kirkwood black shiny shoes. She also donned in a white lacey outfit with bell sleeves from Tanieya Khanuja and slick back hair with deep kohl eyes.
View this post on Instagram
For our October ‘18 cover issue, @kabirkhankk describes his close friend and superstar @katrinakaif ? Find more in this month’s issue! #katrinakaif #octoberissue #bazaarindia Creative director – @yurreipem Fashion director- @edwardlalrempuia Fashion stylist – @yuktisodha Photographer – @errikosandreouphoto Hair – @georgiougabriel at @animacreatives Makeup – @danielbauermakeupandhair at @artistfactoryindia Photographer’s agency – @deucreativemanagement Production – @parulmenezes Dress – @shantanunikhil Shoes – @jimmychoo Jewellery – @platinumevara by @kalyanjewellers_official
View this post on Instagram
She’s made it on her own terms. ??”Because Katrina started from a place of not knowing anybody when she first came into the industry, she has worked that much harder to counter it all,” says @kabirkhankk about our October ‘18 issue cover star, the fabulous @katrinakaif. ? #katrinakaif #octoberindia #bazaarindia Creative director – @yurreipem Fashion director- @edwardlalrempuia Fashion stylist – @yuktisodha Photographer – @errikosandreouphoto Hair – @georgiougabriel at @animacreatives Makeup – @danielbauermakeupandhair at @artistfactoryindia Photographer’s agency – @deucreativemanagement Production – @parulmenezes Gown – @alpana_neeraj Jewellery – @platinumevara by @kalyanjewellers_official
View this post on Instagram
“For someone whose natural language is not Hindi, she not only learns her script, but everyone else’s as well,” director @kabirkhankk on his close friend, @katrinakaif. Catch the star in our October ‘18 issue. ? #katrinakaif #octoberissue #bazaarindia Creative director – @yurreipem Fashion director- @edwardlalrempuia Fashion stylist – @yuktisodha Photographer – @errikosandreouphoto Hair – @georgiougabriel at @animacreatives Makeup – @danielbauermakeupandhair at @artistfactoryindia Photographer’s agency – @deucreativemanagement Production – @parulmenezes Gown – @tanieyakhanuja Jewellery – @trueplatinum950 by @kalyanjewellers_official
