Katrina Kaif stuns in her Bold avatar on a Magazine cover shoot: See Pics

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. After Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, she went on to shoot Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. And now, we hear she might be roped in to play lead in Bharat as well.

Katrina took over the cover of Harper’s Bazaar this month in a glimmered black pantsuit with a plunging neckline as she stands fiercely with the photoshoot. Katrina indeed looks hot and bold flaunting her sophisticated looks.

Katrina looked poise in a Namrata Joshipura lace black pantsuit while her makeup was done exquisitely well by Daniel Bauer and Gabriel Georgiou. Styled by Yukti Sodha, Katrina kept her jewellery to a bare minimum with one dainty Platinum Evara by Kalyan neck-chain and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Katrina Kaif has always aced the fashion charts. Not just with her sartorial looks but donning in extremely simple and fuss-free outfits. When it comes to choosing outfits, Katrina is certainly the fashionista to follow. She is one of those rare celebrities who pull off anything and her tall svelte figure gives her the extra advantage.

In other looks, Katrina wore a sleeveless beige and white peplum outfit by Alpana Neeraj. In yet another look, Katrina wore a deep blue Shantanu & Nikhil silk outfit teamed with Nicholas Kirkwood black shiny shoes. She also donned in a white lacey outfit with bell sleeves from Tanieya Khanuja and slick back hair with deep kohl eyes.