Reason Why women dislike having sex in the morning

Morning sex is not as popular as it is projected to be. Although most romantic movies would show the lovers spending some intimate moments right after they wake up it is far from the truth in reality.

Men prefer morning sex – their testosterone levels are highest in the morning, having built up overnight, but over the course of the day, those levels dip and by the time a man goes to sleep, his enthusiasm is somewhat depleted.

In short, the horny hormones are weaker at night. Then he goes to sleep, his body repairs itself and the next morning he wakes up raring to go again.

The recent study reveals that women are not interested in having sex in the morning.

Around 63 per cent of women who took part in the survey admitted that they never had morning sex. On the other hand, the number of male participants who never had morning sex was around 37 per cent.

The reason for not having morning sex ranged from lack of time to energy. According to 50.7 per cent women participants, they don’t have morning sex because they were ‘not in the mood’. While 35.6 per cent women cited lack of time as the reason, 32.9 per cent admitted they lacked the energy to have sex in the morning.

The group of participants who said they have morning sex, 51 per cent of men did it regularly while only 20 per cent of women agreed to do the same on a regular note.

Interestingly, all the participants who were in a happy and satisfied relationship had more morning sex as compared to those who were in an unhappy relationship.