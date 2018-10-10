RecipeFood

A Navaratri Dessert Recipe- Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Oct 10, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Less than a minute
Low Fat Makhana Kheer for Navaratri

Low Fat Makhana Kheer is a delicious dessert made of milk simmered till thick with puffed lotus seeds and flavoured with nuts and cardamom. So no more compromises on your sweet cravings while fasting this Navratri!

Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Ingredients

  • 1 Litre Milk
  • 1/4 Cup Makhana (puffed lotus seeds)
  • 2 Tbsp Sugar
  • 2 tsp Pistachios, chopped
  • 2 tsp Almonds, chopped
  • 1 tsp Green cardamom powder (optional)

READ ALSO:  Switch From Gulab Jamun To Dry Jamun This Navaratri

How to Make

  • In a deep vessel, pour in the milk, break the makhanas into smaller pieces, add them to the milk and let it simmer for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours without covering, till the milk boils down and the seeds are soft.
  • Add the sugar and stir for a few minutes.
  • Add the pistachios, almonds and cardamom powder, stir well again.
  • Serve hot or cold, as you like.

Tags

Related Articles

Potato Rolls
Sep 26, 2018, 08:38 pm IST

Easy Party Time Snack: Potato Rolls Recipe

Nov 4, 2017, 06:18 pm IST

918 Kgs of Khichdi , sets a new Guinness World Record for India

Coconut-Cream-Cake
Oct 5, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Coconut Cream Cake: Recipe

Dec 12, 2017, 04:32 pm IST

Healthy and simple breakfast recipes

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close