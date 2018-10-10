A Navaratri Dessert Recipe- Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Low Fat Makhana Kheer is a delicious dessert made of milk simmered till thick with puffed lotus seeds and flavoured with nuts and cardamom. So no more compromises on your sweet cravings while fasting this Navratri!
Low Fat Makhana Kheer
Ingredients
- 1 Litre Milk
- 1/4 Cup Makhana (puffed lotus seeds)
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
- 2 tsp Pistachios, chopped
- 2 tsp Almonds, chopped
- 1 tsp Green cardamom powder (optional)
READ ALSO: Switch From Gulab Jamun To Dry Jamun This Navaratri
How to Make
- In a deep vessel, pour in the milk, break the makhanas into smaller pieces, add them to the milk and let it simmer for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours without covering, till the milk boils down and the seeds are soft.
- Add the sugar and stir for a few minutes.
- Add the pistachios, almonds and cardamom powder, stir well again.
- Serve hot or cold, as you like.
Post Your Comments