A Navaratri Dessert Recipe- Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Low Fat Makhana Kheer is a delicious dessert made of milk simmered till thick with puffed lotus seeds and flavoured with nuts and cardamom. So no more compromises on your sweet cravings while fasting this Navratri!

Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Ingredients

1 Litre Milk

1/4 Cup Makhana (puffed lotus seeds)

2 Tbsp Sugar

2 tsp Pistachios, chopped

2 tsp Almonds, chopped

1 tsp Green cardamom powder (optional)

How to Make