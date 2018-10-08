Switch From Gulab Jamun To Dry Jamun This Navaratri

This Navaratri, instead of the regular Gulab Jamun try Dry Jamun. This Dry Jamun is a perfect pick me up to serve your guests
Dry Jamun
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 300 grams Khoya (Mawa), crumbled
- 200 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese), grated
- 4 tablespoons Milk Powder
- 3/4 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)
- 1/4 teaspoon Cardamom (Elaichi) Powder
- 1 tablespoon Sugar, powdered
- 1-1/2 cups Sugar
- 1/2 cup Water, to make sugar syrup
- 1/2 cup Desiccated Coconut Powder
- 2 cups Ghee, for frying
How to make
- To begin making the Dry Jamun, we first start with making the sugar syrup.
- Place a saucepan on medium heat, add in the sugar and half a cup of water and boil until the sugar dissolves, turns thick to one string consistency. Keep aside.
- Now take a big bowl, add the crumbled khoya, grated paneer, milk powder, cardamom powder, powdered sugar and mix well.
- To this slowly add in the maida and knead to a smooth yet stiff dough. Make small balls of small lemon size and keep aside.
- Now, heat the ghee in a pan and once it is hot enough fry a batch of jamun balls until it turns golden brown, keep stirring it else, to avoid burning.
- Likewise, fry the rest of the jamun balls. Put the prepared fried Jamun balls into the sugar syrup that we prepared earlier and toss it so it coats all the balls.
- Let it soak in the syrup for few minutes and remove them in a plate.
- Now spread the desiccated coconut in a plate and slowly coat the jamuns until it is nicely coated on all the sides. Likewise, finish coating the rest of the prepared jamuns in desiccated coconut.
- Serve the Dry Jamun Recipe for your guests this Navaratri
