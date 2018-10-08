RecipeFood

Switch From Gulab Jamun To Dry Jamun This Navaratri

Oct 8, 2018, 11:45 am IST
From wet to dry- Dry Jamun

This Navaratri, instead of the regular Gulab Jamun try Dry Jamun. This Dry Jamun is a perfect pick me up to serve your guests

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 300 grams Khoya (Mawa), crumbled
  • 200 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese), grated
  • 4 tablespoons Milk Powder
  • 3/4 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cardamom (Elaichi) Powder
  • 1 tablespoon Sugar, powdered
  • 1-1/2 cups Sugar
  • 1/2 cup Water, to make sugar syrup
  • 1/2 cup Desiccated Coconut Powder
  • 2 cups Ghee, for frying

How to make

  • To begin making the Dry Jamun, we first start with making the sugar syrup.
  • Place a saucepan on medium heat, add in the sugar and half a cup of water and boil until the sugar dissolves, turns thick to one string consistency. Keep aside.
  • Now take a big bowl, add the crumbled khoya, grated paneer, milk powder, cardamom powder, powdered sugar and mix well.
  • To this slowly add in the maida and knead to a smooth yet stiff dough. Make small balls of small lemon size and keep aside.
  • Now, heat the ghee in a pan and once it is hot enough fry a batch of jamun balls until it turns golden brown, keep stirring it else, to avoid burning.
  • Likewise, fry the rest of the jamun balls. Put the prepared fried Jamun balls into the sugar syrup that we prepared earlier and toss it so it coats all the balls.
  • Let it soak in the syrup for few minutes and remove them in a plate.
  • Now spread the desiccated coconut in a plate and slowly coat the jamuns until it is nicely coated on all the sides. Likewise, finish coating the rest of the prepared jamuns in desiccated coconut.
  • Serve the Dry Jamun Recipe for your guests this Navaratri

