Switch From Gulab Jamun To Dry Jamun This Navaratri

This Navaratri, instead of the regular Gulab Jamun try Dry Jamun. This Dry Jamun is a perfect pick me up to serve your guests

Dry Jamun

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

300 grams Khoya (Mawa), crumbled

200 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese), grated

4 tablespoons Milk Powder

3/4 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)

1/4 teaspoon Cardamom (Elaichi) Powder

1 tablespoon Sugar, powdered

1-1/2 cups Sugar

1/2 cup Water, to make sugar syrup

1/2 cup Desiccated Coconut Powder

2 cups Ghee, for frying

How to make