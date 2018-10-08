Navratri Special Recipe : Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes

Treat yourself to moist and fluffy red velvet cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting. No one can guess these light and delicious cupcakes are egg-free and nut-free. These Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes are amazing and will soon become your favorite too!
INGREDIENTS
DRY INGREDIENTS
2.5 cups All purpose flour (300 -310 gms.)
1/2 teaspoon Baking soda (close to 3 gms)
1 teaspoon Baking powder (5 gms.)
1/8 teaspoon Salt (A pinch)
3 teaspoon Unsweetened cocoa powder (7 gms.)
2 tablespoons Wilton gel Red food color or Beetroot color (liquid) (15 ml)
WET INGREDIENTS
2/3 cup Oil or unsalted vegan butter (160 gms.)
1 cup Vegan Milk or Regular Milk (240 ml)
1 tablespoon Vinegar (15 ml)
1.5 cup Superfine Sugar (300 gms.)
2 teaspoon Vanilla essence (8.6 gms.)
1/2 cup Water (120 ml)
FOR BUTTERCREAM FROSTING
1 cup Soften Vegan Butter
3 cups Powdered Sugar
2 tablespoon Vegan Milk
