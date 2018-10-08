Navratri Special Recipe : Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes

Treat yourself to moist and fluffy red velvet cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting. No one can guess these light and delicious cupcakes are egg-free and nut-free. These Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes are amazing and will soon become your favorite too!

INGREDIENTS

DRY INGREDIENTS

2.5 cups All purpose flour (300 -310 gms.)

1/2 teaspoon Baking soda (close to 3 gms)

1 teaspoon Baking powder (5 gms.)

1/8 teaspoon Salt (A pinch)

3 teaspoon Unsweetened cocoa powder (7 gms.)

2 tablespoons Wilton gel Red food color or Beetroot color (liquid) (15 ml)

WET INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup Oil or unsalted vegan butter (160 gms.)

1 cup Vegan Milk or Regular Milk (240 ml)

1 tablespoon Vinegar (15 ml)

1.5 cup Superfine Sugar (300 gms.)

2 teaspoon Vanilla essence (8.6 gms.)

1/2 cup Water (120 ml)

FOR BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

1 cup Soften Vegan Butter

3 cups Powdered Sugar

2 tablespoon Vegan Milk

METHOD

Assemble all the dry ingredients. Measure sugar and butter/oil. Vanilla essence.. Vegan Milk should also be at room temperature. Sift all the dry ingredients together.

Preheat oven @ 350 degree F. In a bowl cream butter and sugar together. Add vanilla essence and food color.

Keep mixing. Add dry ingredients spoon by spoon alternating in between with milk and water. Meaning – add a spoon of dry ingredient + a spoon of milk + a spoon of water. Repeat the process till you finish all the ingredients.

Finally pour vinegar and beat it well. Vinegar needs to be added at the last. This creates a bubbly reaction (because of baking soda) and that will cause the cupcakes to rise well.

Line the muffin/cupcake tray with cupcake liners. This batter will be thin and liquid-y.

Pour and fill your cupcake liners 1/2 to 2/3 full of batter.

Place it in the hot oven.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

Perfectly baked cupcakes.

Mine took 24 minutes to bake.

Moist and fluffy Red velvet cupcakes are ready.