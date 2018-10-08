NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes

Oct 8, 2018, 11:37 am IST
1 minute read

Treat yourself to moist and fluffy red velvet cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting. No one can guess these light and delicious cupcakes are egg-free and nut-free. These Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes are amazing and will soon become your favorite too!

INGREDIENTS

DRY INGREDIENTS

2.5 cups All purpose flour (300 -310 gms.)
1/2 teaspoon Baking soda (close to 3 gms)
1 teaspoon Baking powder (5 gms.)
1/8 teaspoon Salt (A pinch)
3 teaspoon Unsweetened cocoa powder (7 gms.)
2 tablespoons Wilton gel Red food color or Beetroot color (liquid) (15 ml)

WET INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup Oil or unsalted vegan butter (160 gms.)
1 cup Vegan Milk or Regular Milk (240 ml)
1 tablespoon Vinegar (15 ml)
1.5 cup Superfine Sugar (300 gms.)
2 teaspoon Vanilla essence (8.6 gms.)
1/2 cup Water (120 ml)

FOR BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

1 cup Soften Vegan Butter
3 cups Powdered Sugar
2 tablespoon Vegan Milk

METHOD

Assemble all the dry ingredients.
Measure sugar and butter/oil.
Vanilla essence..
Vegan Milk should also be at room temperature.
Sift all the dry ingredients together.
Preheat oven @ 350 degree F. In a bowl cream butter and sugar together. Add vanilla essence and food color.
Keep mixing. Add dry ingredients spoon by spoon alternating in between with milk and water. Meaning – add a spoon of dry ingredient + a spoon of milk + a spoon of water. Repeat the process till you finish all the ingredients.
Finally pour vinegar and beat it well. Vinegar needs to be added at the last. This creates a bubbly reaction (because of baking soda) and that will cause the cupcakes to rise well.
Line the muffin/cupcake tray with cupcake liners. This batter will be thin and liquid-y.
Pour and fill your cupcake liners 1/2 to 2/3 full of batter.
Place it in the hot oven.
Bake for 25-30 minutes.
Perfectly baked cupcakes.
Mine took 24 minutes to bake.
Moist and fluffy Red velvet cupcakes are ready.

