Healthy Twist To Regular Gulab Jamun- Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun

With the Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the sweet tooth cannot be ignored. So let’s make this year’s sweets a little healthy with Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun.

Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun

TOTAL TIME: 40inutes

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

CALORIES: 587

SERVES: 3

INGREDIENTS

2 sweet potato

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 pinch baking soda

1 pinch salt

refined oil as required

1 powdered green cardamom

water as required

1 1/2 cup sugar syrup

1 teaspoon ghee

HOW TO MAKE