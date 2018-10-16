Durga Puja Pandals To Visit This Year

People are getting ready to celebrate the Durga Puja and have set up pandals for the 10-armed Goddess.

Here are some of the pandals of Goddess Durga that you must visit in Mumbai:

Chembur Durga Puja Association

Entering its 64th year, the puja sees over 2 lakh devotes each year. Known for its traditional bhog, the pandal also organises cultural activities for the five days of festivities. Popular for the lip-smacking delicacies being sold at the premises, this year will see performances by popular Bengali band Dashmik and singers Arpita and Ayan.

When: October 15 to 19 and 24

Where: Chembur High School Ground, Swami Vivekananda Chowk, Chembur East

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti

Entering its 88th year, this is one of the oldest Durga Pujas in Mumbai. This year the Samiti’s theme for Durga Puja is ‘Mela’ i.e. fair.

Mela is the Sanskrit word for a gathering of people for any occasion. In this case, it signifies the congregation of different communities from all walks of life to celebrate Durga Puja, the victory of good over evil.

The Samiti’s Durga Puja at Tejpal Hall and Auditorium will be a festive affair where the fun-filled atmosphere will encourage even the elderly to revisit their childhood memories and enjoy themselves to the fullest.

The ‘Protima’ i.e. idol, will be dressed in a traditional hand-woven saree and adorned with handcrafted silver jewellery.

When: October 15 to 19

Where: Tejpal Hall and Auditorium, Grant Road

Powai Bengali Welfare Association

Known for its theme and idol. Initially started as an endeavour by the Powai Bengali Welfare Association (PBWA), the puja has, over the years, established itself as one of the must-go-to places during Durga puja. The USP of the puja is its innovative theme and each year, they recreate an architectural heritage of India.

When: October 14 to 19

Where: Durga Puja Ground, Next to BEST Depot, Hiranandani Gardens, Near Hiranandani Bus Stand, Powai

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga

Known for its celeb-spotting, North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja was started in 1947 by Paddamshri Shasdhar Mukerji along with 26 like-minded friends. Interestingly, the idol, which they especially flow in from Kolkata is possibly the biggest eco-friendly Durga idol in the city.

When: October 15 to 19

Where: Golden Tobacco Ground, Tobacco House, Indira Nagar, SV Road, Vile Parke West

Ramakrishna Math & Mission Puja

Known for its heritage and the Kumari Puja, the venue is popular for maintaining traditions. The age-old custom of Kumari Puja was started by Swami Vivekananda, where a young girl is worshipped as Goddess symbolising the power that regulates the creation, stability, and destruction of the Earth.

When: October 14 to 18

Where: Ramakrishna Mission Marg, 12th Road, Khar West

Vikhroli Bengali Association Durga Puja

Entering its 53rd year, the Vikhroli Bengali Association try to vary their themes every year. This year, however, they have decided to go back to their roots and subsequently, they have gone the traditional way with the ‘Daker Shaaj’ in which the goddess is adorned with a complete white decor made of styrofoam base. This decoration has been handcrafted in the rural areas of West Bengal. The puja organisers also have an open lunch service for any and all who wish to have bhog prasad on the days of Puja.

When: 14th to 19th October

Where: Tagore Nagar Association Premises, Vikhroli East

Other places that one may visit in Mumbai include Lokhandwala and Mulund to savour the flavour of Durga Puja.