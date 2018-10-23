Latest Newscelebrities

Katrina Kaif’s new beach pics are breaking the internet like a storm

Oct 23, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Less than a minute

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. After Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, she went on to shoot Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. And now, we hear she might be roped in to play lead in Bharat as well.

Be it at a party, wedding, or a dinner date, she usually keeps it simple without makeup.

Recently, Katrina Kaif posted a very beautiful beach photo on her official Instagram page and become viral.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Monday mornings ?

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Third party image reference

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Post Your Comments

