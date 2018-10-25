Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Four People arrested after Roaming Outside CBI chief Alok Verma’s Residence: Video

Unconfirmed reports mentioned that the men belonged to Intelligence Bureau and were keeping a watch on Verma, reported NDTV.

Oct 25, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Less than a minute

Four people were seen lurking outside the residence of ousted CBI director Alok Verma on Thursday morning. The Delhi police have taken the group of men into custody and they are currently being questioned.

Unconfirmed reports mentioned that the men belonged to Intelligence Bureau and were keeping a watch on Verma, reported NDTV.

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday after Verma alleged Asthana of corruption and an ugly feud broke out between the top two officials of the investigating agency.

Tags

Related Articles

schooll teacher
Mar 1, 2018, 10:53 am IST

“I thought it was a dream”; high school teacher turns on students

Jul 1, 2018, 11:43 pm IST

Teacher arrested after offering iPhone in return for sex and nude pics

rain
Jul 4, 2018, 06:50 am IST

Heavy rains drowns city, sinkholes open up; Twitter explodes over corruption

Jul 22, 2018, 06:41 pm IST

Candidate from Imran Khan’s party killed in suicide attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close