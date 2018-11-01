Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for M. Mukudan

Novelist M. Mukundan, has bagged this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour that is given by the Kerala Sahithya Akademi, Government of Kerala. The award is named after Thunjathu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, the father of the Malayalam language and consists of a cash prize of ? 5,00,000 and a citation.

Born in Mayyazhi (Mahi), a one-time French territory in India, in September 1942, he is popularly known as Mayyazhiyude Kathakaaran (The storyteller of Mayyazhi). His works include Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil, Daivathinte Vikrithikal, Appam Chudunna Kunkiyamma and Lesli Achante Kadangal.