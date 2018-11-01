KeralaLatest News

Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for M. Mukudan

Nov 1, 2018, 06:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Novelist M. Mukundan, has bagged this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour that is given by the Kerala Sahithya Akademi, Government of Kerala. The award is named after Thunjathu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, the father of the Malayalam language and consists of a cash prize of ? 5,00,000 and a citation.

Born in Mayyazhi (Mahi), a one-time French territory in India, in September 1942, he is popularly known as Mayyazhiyude Kathakaaran (The storyteller of Mayyazhi). His works include Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil, Daivathinte Vikrithikal, Appam Chudunna Kunkiyamma and Lesli Achante Kadangal.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 29, 2018, 09:13 pm IST

Congress asks BJP to Prove Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is Alive

Jun 18, 2017, 08:51 am IST

China begins second scientific expedition to Tibet

steve-smith-turns-emotional-admits-his-mistake
Mar 29, 2018, 07:35 pm IST

Steve Smith turns emotional, admits his mistake

Oct 15, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

KTM set to launch Duke 125 in India : Price and Features

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close