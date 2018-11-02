UN Votes in favour of ending the embargo on Cuba

The Un General Assembly voted in favour of Cuba. The resolution demanding to end the embargo of United States on Cuba got majority votes. Only Israel and US votes against the resolution. Total of 189 nations participated in the voting process.

Although for last many years UN is demanding to cease the embargo, the US has never changed their stand. Even the US asked all the delegates to vote against Cuba’s resolution.

Cuban Foreign Minister described the embargo as a hindrance to world peace and a financial warfare against Cuba. Post Obama US state has toughened their relation to Cuba. Earlier in the period of Obama, US has started a friendly approach to the island nation.

Resolutions adopted are unenforceable, but they reflect world opinion and the vote has given Cuba an annual stage for the last 27 years to demonstrate the isolation of the U.S. on the embargo.

The embargo was imposed in 1960 following the revolution led by Fidel Castro and the nationalization of properties belonging to U.S. citizens and corporations, and two years later it was strengthened.