BREAKING NEWS – HARIKUMAR COMMITTED SUICIDE

Nov 13, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Harikumar, the police officer who was the accused in the Neyyattinkara Sanal Kumar murder committed suicide. Today his body was found in his home near Attingal Kallambalam. It has been said that he reached here yesterday.

