Woman falls into sinkhole as sidewalk collapses : Watch Video

In a shocking footage shows a woman walking on the sidewalk, when, suddenly, it starts to collapse right beneath her. Fortunately, local police officers managed to come to the rescue and helped her to break out of the sinkhole. The doctors later diagnosed several rib cracks.

The clip, which has gone viral on Chinese social media, shows the woman hitting her head on the collapsing pavement as she falls down. Thankfully, according to Shanghaiist, the unnamed woman did not sustain any major injuries in the incident, which took place on November 11.

Shanghaiist reports that the woman was immediately helped by passersby and local police officers. She was then taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

A video of the incident and the rescue was shared by CGTN on YouTube. Watch the video below: