Andhra and Bengal barred CBI to hide corruption says Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hits out at West Bengal and Andra Pradesh barring the CBI from probing cases in their states.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Jaitley said, only those who have a lot to hide, have taken the step of not letting CBI come to their states.

He said, there is no sovereignty of any state in the matter of corruption.

Jaitley said, Andhra Pradesh move is not motivated by any specific case but appears to be in fear of what is likely to happen.

The Minister pointed out that the West Bengal government’s move will not help Trinamool functionaries in cases involving investigations into Sharda Chit Fund scam.

Jaitley said the CBI had been formed to investigate corruption cases in the Central Government and Organisations across the country and any move to bar its entry into states will harm the federal structure.