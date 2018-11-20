If You do this one Trick, Women Will Have Longer Orgasms on Bed

The moment of highest pleasure during sex is experienced by men only for a few moments, but women can have longer orgasms. Now there seems to be a way to extend this further.

A recent research has revealed that up to 40 percent of women have problems reaching climax, while for others the orgasm is achievable but is likely to be short and sweet.

Now it seems scientists have stumbled across a new trick that will lead to longer and better orgasms for women. So how is this possible? Actually, the trick is quite simple. All you have to do is to add a sex toy to the mix.

According to bodyandsoul.com, sex toy retailer Lovehoney discovered this little gem of information after commissioning a study into the ‘science of sex’.

The study was aimed at finding out what really happens (both mentally and physically) when a woman approaches orgasm with a sex toy, and without one.

The results show that a woman can orgasm faster and for 17 percent longer on average when she’s using a sex toy. Sounds like a simple method to get great results right?

Dr Nicole Prause, who was leading the study, said: “Our original hypothesis was that the Happy Rabbit would bring women to orgasm quicker than manual masturbation.

“However we found that women wanted to play, explore and enjoy their new toy, which resulted in a longer lasting sexual experience with broader physical sensations and more excitement than using their hand alone.”