Latest NewsIndia

Sadhvi Prachi demands ordinance for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

She said lakhs of devotees would reach Ayodhya on November 25 to discuss the issue.

Nov 23, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi demanded the Central Government to bring in an ordinance in Parliament to clear the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

She said lakhs of devotees would reach Ayodhya on November 25 to discuss the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Lakhimpur, Prachi said, “Either the court should pronounce an early judgment or the (central) government should bring in an ordinance for the construction of ‘Ram mandir’ on the pattern of Somnath.”

In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she alleged that he was playing politics on the Ram temple issue.

“A brahmin wearing fake ‘janeu’ with no knowledge of his ‘gotra’ was visiting one temple after the other, which was nothing but sheer politics,” she said.

“He should approach Modi ji, dare him to bring an ordinance for ‘Ram mandir’ and extend his support so that the issue is resolved permanently,” Prachi added

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 31, 2018, 04:41 pm IST

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi got Trolled for wearing sexy Dress: See Pic

Jan 22, 2018, 09:40 am IST

A Kuwait Model to compete Indian actresses and models in every aspect

Rahulo
Apr 16, 2018, 04:34 pm IST

BJP unit blocks Rahul Gandhi from inaugurating road made under Narendra Modi’s fund

Nov 5, 2017, 06:45 pm IST

Surprise move from Saudi Arabia: First time by any Gulf Countries to arrest so many members from royal family and cabinet

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close