Sadhvi Prachi demands ordinance for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi demanded the Central Government to bring in an ordinance in Parliament to clear the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

She said lakhs of devotees would reach Ayodhya on November 25 to discuss the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Lakhimpur, Prachi said, “Either the court should pronounce an early judgment or the (central) government should bring in an ordinance for the construction of ‘Ram mandir’ on the pattern of Somnath.”

In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she alleged that he was playing politics on the Ram temple issue.

“A brahmin wearing fake ‘janeu’ with no knowledge of his ‘gotra’ was visiting one temple after the other, which was nothing but sheer politics,” she said.

“He should approach Modi ji, dare him to bring an ordinance for ‘Ram mandir’ and extend his support so that the issue is resolved permanently,” Prachi added