Welfare fund boards re-organized: Minister

The government had reorganized State Welfare fund boards. Existing 16 boards have been reorganized into nine boards. According to Labour minister T.P.Ramakrishnan, by merging certain boards, the government will be able to reduce administrative cost and improve benefits.

“Steps will be taken to increase benefits available through all welfare boards and this will be made possible after considering the financial condition of boards. 80 sectors in the State are under the list of minimum wage recruitment. The minimum wage has been revised for expired boards in 26 sectors. Steps are also being taken to increase minimum wages in other sectors. In the government’s service rules, it has been decided to raise the minimum wage to Rs 600. On the basis of this minimum wage will be increased in almost all sectors,” the minister said.