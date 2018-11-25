Everyone knows five generations of Rahul Gandhi, but nobody knows PM Modi’s father, says Congress Leader

A Congress leader on Saturday stooped to new low when he resorted to a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While campaigning for the Congress candidate in Siwana Assembly constituency of Barmer district, veteran party leader Vilasrao Muttemwar said that no one knows even the name of PM Modi’s father.

Addressing a gathering of supporters, Muttemwar said people know about the family members of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, but who knows about the background of PM Modi. The BJP has slammed Muttemwar’s remarks with leaders calling it shameful.

Muttemwar also labelled the PM as the ”biggest liar”, who has been fooling the people of this country.

Muttemwar’s remarks evoked a sharp response from the ruling BJP which called it ”shameful.”

“Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was!,” tweeted BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Muttemwar’s shocking remarks against PM Modi came days after Congress MP Raj Babbar said that the value of the Rupee had fallen and touched the age of the PM’s mother.

The Prime Minister had hit back at the Congress on Saturday, saying that since the party had no issues, it was dragging his mother into the election campaign and “abusing” her.