Woman allegedly gangraped by 7 men at beach

In a shocking incident, Mangaluru police arrested six local men, including two minors for allegedly gangraping a woman at Bengre beach last week. According to the victim’s complaint to the police, the woman had arrived with a male friend at Thota Bengre. The incident took place near Bengre Beach in outskirts.

According to city police commissioner TR Suresh, the incident took place a week ago. However, the police were able to convince the woman to record her statement only on Monday night.

The woman and her friend, both labourers, were having some private time at Bengre Beach when the six local men, all fishermen, happened to see them and took advantage of the situation. A group of seven men approached the couple, thrashed the youth and allegedly gangraped the woman. Hearing the woman screaming for help, locals gathered. The accused then fled away.

According to reports, it is learnt that the woman, however, did not come forward to register a complaint until the police persuaded.

Meanwhile, the Pandeshwar women police have filed a case under section 376D, 323, 504 and 506 Indian Penal Code and the search was on for one more accused who has been absconding.