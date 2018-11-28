Sanal Kumar murder: Body smelled of alcohol, says Post-mortem report

The post-mortem report of Sanal Kumar, who was allegedly pushed in front of a moving car by a police Dysp at Neyyattinkara has been released. The released reports have led to doubts that he was forcefully made to drink alcohol by the associated police officials. Odor similar to alcohol was found in Sanal’s dead body although there was no proof of alcohol content in the stomach.

Only further tests of his internal organs can verify the presence of any such content. A strong blow to the head was the primary cause of Sanal’s death, says the report. Also, there are injuries to either side of the head, chest, and abdomen.

Earlier there were allegations from locals that Sanal Kumar was forcefully fed alcohol by the police before being taken to the hospital.

The incident that led to Sanal Kumar’s death took place on October 5. DySp Harikumar pushed Sanal Kumar in front of an oncoming following a parking row between the two. DySp Harikumar who then went into hiding was found dead in his house a few days later.