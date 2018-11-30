KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Central government approves additional relief fund of Rs. 2500 Cr to Kerala Floods

Nov 30, 2018
Four months after the devastating Kerala floods, the Centre has approved an additional Rs 2,500 crore for relief and rehabilitation work. The Centre had earlier sanctioned Rs 600 crore for the same.

In September, the Kerala government had submitted a memorandum demanding Rs 4,800 crore with details about the loss of human life, properties, infrastructure and damage to crops. However, a committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba cleared Rs 3,100 crore, which includes the Rs 600 crore sanctioned earlier, officials confirmed.

The decision will now be put up before the high-level committee (HLC) headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who along with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, will announce the final package, officials said.

