Facebook 2018 Year in Review: Kerala floods, Festivals and Cricket connected India

The Social media giant Facebook has announced its annual list of most shared and talked about topics on the platform in India. The Facebook 2018 Year in Review for India highlights key events of the passing year including topics that were most conversed, sports, and more.

Starting December 10, the social media giant will also roll out personalized Year in Review video for individual users in their News Feed. Festivals in 2018 including Krishna Janmashtami, Eid al-Adha, Thai Pongal, Navratri drove most conversations on the platform in India.

Kerala floods was an example of the community connect, where Facebook features such as Safety Check tool, Live, and more helped people raise funds and ensure the safety of friends and family.

Global sports events were also talked about a lot on Facebook with cricket as one of the most popular topics driving conversations on the platform in India. Millions of FIFA Football World Cup 2018 fans showed support for their favorite teams and players on Facebook.