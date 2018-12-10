An Arab playing ‘Harivarasanam’ in violin: Watch Video

Chanting ‘Saranam’ and ‘Lord Ayyappan’ is becoming a matter of political rift in Kerala. The Sabarimala temple and pilgrimage which were earlier was a matter only for devotees, now are the agenda and opportunity for politicians and political parties for their political gain.

In midst of all this, but it is interesting to see an Arab playing ‘Harivarasanam’- the lullaby of Lord Ayyappa- in violin.

Watch the video:

See this video of an Arabic playing Harivarasanam Gepostet von Pradeep Vijayan am Sonntag, 9. Dezember 2018