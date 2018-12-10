KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithVideo

An Arab playing ‘Harivarasanam’ in violin: Watch Video

Dec 10, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Chanting ‘Saranam’ and ‘Lord Ayyappan’ is becoming a matter of political rift in Kerala. The Sabarimala temple and pilgrimage which were earlier was a matter only for devotees, now are the agenda and opportunity for politicians and political parties for their political gain.

In midst of all this, but it is interesting to see an Arab playing ‘Harivarasanam’- the lullaby of Lord Ayyappa- in violin.

Watch the video:

Gepostet von Pradeep Vijayan am Sonntag, 9. Dezember 2018

 

 

