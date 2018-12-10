Latest NewsInternationalCrime

Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Saudi stands against the extraditions of suspects

Dec 10, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Saudi kingdom outrightly rejected the demands of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extradite suspects connected to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Erdogan has sought on Saudi Arabia to hand over suspects in the killing of the dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident journalist, and contributor to the Washington Post was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2. There were allegations about the involvement of kingdom regime’s hands in the scribe’s assassination. As part of and court procedures, a Turkish court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for former Saudi intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and former adviser to the royal court Saud al-Qahtani, at the request of Istanbul’s chief prosecutor. Assiri allegedly often sat in during Prince Mohammed’s closed-door meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries and Qahtani was a key counselor to the crown prince. Both were stripped off their duties after Riyadh admitted Khashoggi was killed in its consulate.

According to Turkish inquiry, a 15-member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi and brutally killed in the Saudi consulate. Since the beginning, it seems to be an operation sanctioned by Saudi regime itselfErdogan had said the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government but has insisted it was not King Salman. The Turkish leader insisted last weekend during a trip to South America that Riyadh extradite the suspects, but said the kingdom was not cooperating.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 18, 2018, 10:00 am IST

Pakistani soldiers are being beheaded, but not being displayed, says Nirmala Sitharaman

May 16, 2017, 08:17 pm IST

32 militants killed in Afghanistan

Jun 7, 2017, 09:15 pm IST

Ministry of Health and Prevention continues its free breast cancer screening drive

Jan 29, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Keerthi Suresh is showering gold upon her film crew! Know the reason why!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close