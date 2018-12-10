Jamal Khashoggi’s murder: Saudi stands against the extraditions of suspects

Saudi kingdom outrightly rejected the demands of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extradite suspects connected to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Erdogan has sought on Saudi Arabia to hand over suspects in the killing of the dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident journalist, and contributor to the Washington Post was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2. There were allegations about the involvement of kingdom regime’s hands in the scribe’s assassination. As part of and court procedures, a Turkish court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for former Saudi intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and former adviser to the royal court Saud al-Qahtani, at the request of Istanbul’s chief prosecutor. Assiri allegedly often sat in during Prince Mohammed’s closed-door meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries and Qahtani was a key counselor to the crown prince. Both were stripped off their duties after Riyadh admitted Khashoggi was killed in its consulate.

According to Turkish inquiry, a 15-member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi and brutally killed in the Saudi consulate. Since the beginning, it seems to be an operation sanctioned by Saudi regime itselfErdogan had said the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government but has insisted it was not King Salman. The Turkish leader insisted last weekend during a trip to South America that Riyadh extradite the suspects, but said the kingdom was not cooperating.