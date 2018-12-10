PM Modi to kick-start BJP’s poll campaign from Sonia Gandhi’s Constituency

The Bhartiya Janta Party is preparing itself for campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 Elections, said media reports.

Ahead of 2019 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be starting his election campaign from the parliamentary constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rae Bareli.

However, the exit polls result of Assembly Elections 2018, indicates that it won’t be a cakewalk for the BJP anymore, ruling in three states out of five.

Talking to the portal’s reporter, BJP spokesperson Dr Chandra Mohan said, “No constituency or area is anyone’s personal fiefdom. Rae Bareli and Amethi had lacked on development for decades. Prime Minister’s visit to the town is in tune to our promise of bringing development back to this region.”

As per reports, PM Modi is likely to talk on the corruption charges surrounding the Gandhi family. He would also then proceed to Prayagraj (Allahabad) for monitoring the Kumbh preparations.