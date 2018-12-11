Talks over possible UN probe into Khashoggi murder

Latest NewsInternational

Dec 11, 2018, 11:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Turkey is in talks over a possible United Nations investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Talking to reporters in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the matter was discussed with the UN Secretary General and other counterparts.

The Minister said there had been requests from inside the international body for an investigation while his counterparts during the recent G20 summit in Argentina expressed the will to make a joint application to the UN.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post residing in the United States, was murdered after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2

