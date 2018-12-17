School principal beats up students for not wishing him ‘As-Salaam-Alaikum’

A school principal Uttar Pradesh has been suspended and a police case is registered for beating students. A case has been filed against Chand Mian, principal of Bilhari Secondary School in Tilhar area, for allegedly beating up students for not greeting him with “As-Salaam-Alaikum”.

It has been alleged that the principal was demanding that he be greeted with “As-Salaam-Alaikum” and he would beat up those wishing him “good morning”. “As-Salaam-Alaikum” is a greeting in Arabic which means “Peace be upon you”. The greeting is a religious salutation among Muslims.

Class VI student Priyanshu, who met the District Education officer along with other locals, told her that since the children were not being able to say “As-Salaam-Alaikum” they were beaten up. He also showed injury marks on his neck to the visiting official. The student was sent for medical examination and the preliminary inquiry report has been handed over to Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)

“Principal Chand Mian has prima facie been found guilty of the charges and suspended…further inquiry is on,” BSA said. Meanwhile, Chand Mian has rejected the allegations and said that he was being defamed as part of some conspiracy.

Mian has already been suspended and now police have lodged an FIR against him.