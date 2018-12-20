See Kerala Government’s Extravaganza Amidst its Cash Crunch to Fund Flood Relief

Thiruvananthapuram: Government is struggling to find funds for flood relief programmes but that doesn’t stop them from spending too much on expensive air conditioners for Secretariat. The government has spent 24 lakhs to buy about 35 AC units to be kept on Annexe 1 and 2 of Secretariat.

The order was issued by Principal secretary A Jayathilak IAS. An Air Condition unit costs about Rs 70000.

Earlier, another order was issued by the Public Administration Department to buy about 30 chairs made from Teak which amounted to about Rs 2.5 lakhs.