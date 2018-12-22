One more tribal infant dies in Attappady

One more tribal child, The baby boy of Palaniswami and Thankamma of Nelliyampathi colony was born dead at a private hospital in Anakkatty on Friday night. Doctors confirmed the baby was stillborn, even as reports said the mother did not receive adequate medical attention.

Thankamma was admitted for delivery at the government-run tribal hospital on December 19. She developed labour pains on Friday night, and had to be shifted to the private hospital as the gynaecologist was not available at the tribal hospital. Hospital authorities said the child was dead in the womb by the time Thankamma arrived there.

Malnutrition death of babies have not been reported from Attappady for the past five years. However, death caused by genetic debility and choking on breast milk are on the rise.

Official data says only 13 babies have died in this tribal zone this year, but unofficial estimate is the 15th.