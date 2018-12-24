Latest NewsIndia

Eight killed, around 12 injured in accident

Dec 24, 2018, 07:59 pm IST
Eight people have been killed including seven women and around 12 injured in an accident at Jhajjar on Rohtak Rewari highway near Badli village.

The accident occurred when 50 vehicles collided with each other due to dense fog. Six women were killed at the spot in a deadly accident. School buses, cars, and SUVs collided causing a 2 km-long traffic jam on the highway.

Police and Civil administration have swung into action, the injured have been admitted to the civil hospital. Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Parkash Dhankhar reached the spot and announced to give Rs. 2 lakh each to next of kin of the killed and Rs 1 lakh to each injured.

