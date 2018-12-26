Golf Asian Tour Qualifying School: Indian players gets a fine start

Indian players got off to a fine start in the Golf Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage with no less than four Indians featuring in Top-20 of the first round. A total of 17 Indians are in the fray among the 242 players who are fighting for 35 cards this week at the two courses at Lakeview Resorts and Golf Club.

Former Asian Tour winner, Chiragh Kumar, returned to the Q-School after failing to hold onto his car. He turned in a superb six-under 65 that placed him tied 8th, but just one shot behind the seven players, who shared the lead at seven-under 64. After Chiragh, a team silver medallist from 2006 Asian Games, the next best Indian was the 2010 Asian Games team silver medal winner, Abhijit Chadha in tied 12th place. Aadil Bedi, who played at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and Karandeep Kochhar carded four-under 67 and were tied 20th.